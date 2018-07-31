HOBART, IN - Dwayne Arnold Sr., 56, of Hobart, passed away July 28, 2018 at home. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Annette (Euvino) Arnold, of Hobart, and son, Dwayne Jr. (Paige) of Valparaiso. Dwayne fought a long and hard battle with cardiac issues and diabetes. He never gave up and was a true fighter. He loved his wife, son, dogs and RailCats. He was a season ticket holder for over a decade and tried to make it to every game.
Family and friends may call at The RailCats stadium (go through the main gate) for a celebration of his life on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 4:00-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.