GRIFFITH, IN - Dwayne Richard Alliss, of Griffith, passed away on May 15, 2020, at age 59. At the family's wish due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Dwayne is survived by his sons: Shane Richard Alliss and Jordan Emory Alliss; daughter-in-law, Allison Alliss; grandchildren: Jack Alliss and Liam Alliss; sister, Rita Maxine Powers (nee Alliss); brother-in-law, Kevin Powers; niece, Tillie Powers; and nephew, Jake Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine Lois Wilson (nee Massa) and Richard Fred Alliss.