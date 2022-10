STOCKBRIDGE, GA/EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dwight David Bennett Sr., previously of East Chicago, IN, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Stockbridge, GA. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Jerry and Elizabeth Bennett.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, one son, four sisters, and four brothers. Memorial Service will be held on November 5, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander, East Chicago, IN at 11:00 a.m.