Dwight Krawtowicz

LOWELL, IN - Dwight Kratowicz, a Lowell, IN resident for nearly 30 years, left his earthly body on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer that he courageously fought for nearly three years. I'm sad to say that 48 hours after a positive COVID diagnosis he was gone. COVID robbed us of our chance to say our final goodbyes.

We owe a profound gratitude to everyone at the Jesse Brown Medical Center and Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic in Crown Point who gave him the ultimate care and respect throughout his illness and were of the utmost comfort to me on some of our darkest days. But there are not enough words of thanks to give to his caregivers at the Golden Living Center in Merrillville for trying to protect him in these final months and caring for him daily and when we could no longer. They were also touched by his infectious smile and kind demeanor.