Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HAMMOND, IN - Dwyane K. Short of Hammond, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Dwyane is survived by his wife, Danielle Short; children, Leon Gullette and Lace (Bobby) Thomas; grandchildren, Lleyton and Llondyn Thomas; sisters, Rosie (Bobby) Lockett, Barbara Short, and Flent Renee Mitchell; In-laws, Sheila (Julius) Chambers and Jimmy Weems Jr. a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Services will be private. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com