Dylan R. Wedel

Dylan was a young man full of life. He loved outside adventures from an early age, when he worked his way up to an Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts; to mudding in 4-wheelers and large trucks. Anyone who Dylan, knew they could find him under a hood of a truck or relaxing at a bonfire with friends. He loved country music and usually was in a pair of cowboy boots even if they had holes in them. But most of all, Dylan was known for his infectious smile. Although Dylan will be greatly missed, his memories will live on in every soul he touched. Dylan will be looking down on all of us, awaiting the day when we can all joke around again with him and see the smile on his face. Daddy loves you Boo Bear, and Mom will miss her little Dilly Bar.