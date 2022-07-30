Dec. 15, 1933 - July 26, 2022

NORMAL, IL - E. Earl Tibbetts, age 88, of Indianapolis, Indiana (formerly was a 50 year plus resident of St. John, Indiana) passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022. Earl was born on December 15, 1933 in Normal, Illinois but spent most of his childhood in Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated from Lafayette Jeff High School and Purdue University where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked for NIPSCO his entire career before retiring in 1991.

Earl served in the Army National Guard as well as was a member of the Lansing Sportsman Trap and Gun Club. He was also a 50 year Master Mason Gold Member as well as was a Past Master at the Griffith Masonic Lodge, Lodge #735.

Earl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patsy; two daughters: Peggy (Shawn) Morrill of Schaumburg, Illinois, Holly (Brian) Millard of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren: Ryan Morrill of Wheeling, Illinois, Kristin Morrill of Tucson, Arizona, Noah Millard of Vail, Arizona, Nathan Millard of Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edith Tibbetts.

Earl requested no visitation or service and will be buried at the Rainsville Cemetery in Rainsville, Indiana. Given Earl's love for dogs, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of Hamilton County, hamiltonhumane.com or (317) 773-4974. In lieu of flowers, you may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.