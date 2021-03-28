June 10, 1924 - March 24, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - E. Frances Risinger, age 96, of Valparaiso and formerly of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Avalon Springs in Valparaiso. She was born on June 10, 1924 in Sullivan County, Indiana to the late Ernest and Sylvia (nee Richardson) Brashier. She was a Hobart, Indiana Eastern Star, and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Hobart. She married her beloved late husband Marion on June 7, 1947. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be dearly missed.

E. Frances is survived by her two children: Marion Lee (late Bonnie) Risinger and Susan (Mark) Reese; five grandchildren: Sean (Nicole) Risinger, Adam (Kelly) Reese, Shannon (Mike) Janulis, Meredith (James) Simpson, and Sarah (Mike) Bottos; eight great-grandchildren: Dalton Teegarden, Christian Risinger, Norah Simpson, Nicholas Janulis, Elliot Simpson, Madison Janulis, Sydney Reese, and a new great-granddaughter due in April; two sisters-in-law: Jean Brashier and Sharon Brashier; and several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings: Bill, Leo, Ruth, and Freda.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice (4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383).

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from Rees Funeral Homes Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road with Chaplain Chad Schiutema officiating. A visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. (219) 942-2109 or to share condolences online with the Risinger Family at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.