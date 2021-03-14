Oct. 14, 1926 - March 8, 2021

HOBART, IN - E. Vera Weeks, age 94 of Hobart, the youngest of ten children, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born on October 14, 1926, in Gadsden, AL, to the late John and Ethel (nee Williams) Arthur. On July 3, 1948, she married Joe Weeks in Rising Fawn, Georgia, and she worked as a supervisor at Midwest Products in Hobart. Vera will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by two daughters: Myra (Mark) Schafer of Hobart and Rhonda (John) Ellenberger of Mentone, IN; seven grandchildren: Derek Nicoletto (Keith Denison) and their son Asher, Clinton (Kimberly) Weeks and their sons Grady and Jackson, Noah Weeks, April Spellmeyer and her children Austin, Nicholas, and Cali; Tara Coots and her children Korinne, Elijah, and Adrian, Lauren (Israel) Baker and their son Theodore, and David Ellenberger, and many other loving family members and friends. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Weeks; son, Brian; brothers: Enos, Earnest, George, Roy B., William C., Lee, and Everett; and sisters: Mildred and Doris.

Per Vera's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation is entrusted to REEES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN, 219-942-2109. Donations may be made in Vera's memory to Wounded Warrior Project. To send online condolences www.ReesFuneralHomes.com