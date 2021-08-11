E. Walter Sabinske Jr.

June 30, 1930 — Aug. 5, 2021

WOODBURY, MN — E. Walter Sabinske Jr. age 91, passed away on August 5, 2021. Walter is survived by his wife and life mate of 70 years, Audrey Dreggors Sabinske; daughter, Dawn (Todd) Lindner; son, David Sabinske; grandson, John Downing; great-grand daughters: Scarlet & Isla; sister-in-law, Phyllis Dreggors Sovola and many nieces and nephews.

Wally grew up in Hammond where he attend Edison Elementary School, and was a 1948 graduate of Hammond High and a member of the National Honor Society. While in high school he was on the golf team and was a caddy at the Woodmar Country Club. His love of golf lasted him through the years. When he could no longer play the game he watched every televised game possible.

Purdue Calumet University opened in 1946, and Wally attended the two year college from 1948 - 1950, and was elected the first Student Council President.

Walter was a lifetime member of the American Baptist Church. He and Audrey married December 1950 at the Maywood Baptist Church in Hammond, followed by a reception at the Whiting Community Center.