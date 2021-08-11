E. Walter Sabinske Jr.
June 30, 1930 — Aug. 5, 2021
WOODBURY, MN — E. Walter Sabinske Jr. age 91, passed away on August 5, 2021. Walter is survived by his wife and life mate of 70 years, Audrey Dreggors Sabinske; daughter, Dawn (Todd) Lindner; son, David Sabinske; grandson, John Downing; great-grand daughters: Scarlet & Isla; sister-in-law, Phyllis Dreggors Sovola and many nieces and nephews.
Wally grew up in Hammond where he attend Edison Elementary School, and was a 1948 graduate of Hammond High and a member of the National Honor Society. While in high school he was on the golf team and was a caddy at the Woodmar Country Club. His love of golf lasted him through the years. When he could no longer play the game he watched every televised game possible.
Purdue Calumet University opened in 1946, and Wally attended the two year college from 1948 - 1950, and was elected the first Student Council President.
Walter was a lifetime member of the American Baptist Church. He and Audrey married December 1950 at the Maywood Baptist Church in Hammond, followed by a reception at the Whiting Community Center.
Wally joined the Army and served during the Korean Conflict 1952 - 1954. He supported and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW for 30 plus years. He could be found at the Legion on most Friday nights selling meat raffle tickets; a long standing fund raiser.
Walter retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1989. There was a private family internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis MN. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.