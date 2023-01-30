Aug. 1, 1941 - Jan. 25, 2023

PORTAGE, IN - Earl "Butch" Lee Newberry, age 81, of Portage, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born on August 1, 1941, in Gary, IN to Estle and Audrey (Danford) Newberry.

Earl is survived by his daughters: Robin (Eddie) Naymon, Tammy (Michael Kiley) Gast; sons: Todd Varaneckas, Michael (Glenda) Degener; sister, Jacque (Rich) Nagy; brother, Chuck (Cindy) Mooney; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estle Earl Newberry and Audrey Ilene DePine; two wives: Rosemarie "Becky" Newberry and Judy Newberry.

Earl served in the US Army during Vietnam War. He was an active member of the Unchained Gang and ABATE and regularly attended AA, Portage Recovery Association (PRA) and 5th Street Club. He was an alcoholic with 46 years of sobriety who mentored others and helped many to the road of sobriety. Many others were recipients through his Christian ministries through clubs, organizations and prisons including incarcerated individuals on death row. Earl loved to ride his motorcycle and was known for his great hugs. He will be truly missed.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's honor may be made to Portage Recovery Associates (PRA), 5965 McCasland Ave., Portage, IN 46368, or to Heartland Heartbeats, 2068 Lucas Parkway, Lowell, IN 46356. Fond memories of Earl may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.