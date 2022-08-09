 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl E. Hokens, Sr.

Sept. 5, 1920 - Aug. 7, 2022

HOBART - Earl E. Hokens, Sr., late of Hobart, just shy of 102, passed away August 7, 2022. He was born September 5, 1920 in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago, the only child of Adolph and Elise (nee Ottergren) Hokens. Earl was the beloved husband of 58 years of the late Agnes; dear father of Earl (Jeanne) Jr., and the late Edward (late Kathy); proud grandfather of Erica Gulzinski, Earl Hokens (QI) and Tabitha (Ansel) Burch; loving Papa of Inga and Ivan Hokens, Christian and Anne Gulzinski; fond uncle; dear friend of Hank Holtz.

Earl was a skilled machinist at Verson All Steel Press for many years and founder of Eason Mfg. Company. He loved dogs, golf, gadgets and could fix or make anything. He will be greatly missed.

Many thanks to his devoted neighbors, Stephanie and Mike Hurst and his loving caregivers from Right at Home and AseraCare Hospice. A good and stalwart Swede has passed.

Visitation for Earl will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A private interment for Earl will take place on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL.

www.burnsfuneral.com.

