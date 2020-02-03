EAST CHICAGO, IN - Earl Franklin Mosley, age 75, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Symphony of Morgan Park in Chicago.

Survivors five brothers, Edward, Raymond, Donald, Dwight and Stephen Mosley; two sisters, Dorothy and Marva Mosley; one nephew, Dameon Cooper; two nieces, Valerie Allen and Rehan Craig and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Sephia Lee and Jimmie Mosley, Sr.; sister, Katherine Mosley; brother, Jimmy Mosley, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, Rev. Charles Thompson, officiating. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Mosley was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Mosley family during their time of loss.