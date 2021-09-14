Earl G. Wilson

DYER, IN - Earl G. Wilson, age 90, of Dyer, IN, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, following a 30 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Loving husband of the late Jeannine Ann Wilson, nee Mickey. He is survived by one son, Bryan (Meredith) Wilson of Surprise, Arizona; one daughter, Missy Commons (Mike Mulkey) of Dyer, Indiana; one brother, William (Kennyann) Wilson of Beaufort, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Peggy Wilson of Cape Coral, Florida and numerous nieces and nephew. Preceded in death by the late Robert Wilson, the late Dorothy (late Gus) Rizos, the late Frank "Roy" Wilson, his parents Earl E. and Anna L. Wilson, nee Tarjack, and his grand dog, Frankie.

Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a brief memorial service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN.

Earl was a 1949 Graduate of Hammond Technical Vocational High School. Served as Corporal in the United States Army from 1953 thru 1954. Employed by the United States Postal Service in Hammond, Indiana as a letter carrier for 28 years. Earl was also a longtime member of the American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com