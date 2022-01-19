 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl "Gene" Balash
Earl "Gene" Balash

HOBART - Earl "Gene" Balash, age 86, of Hobart, passed away peacefully and joined his wife, in everlasting love, on January 17, 2022. Gene owned and operated Balash Towing in Hobart for over 40 years. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a Union Teamster. He will be greatly missed.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; sisters: Sandy Kresho, Janet Aydelotte. He is survived by his daughter-Brenda (Bob) Toby; son, David Balash; brother and best friend, Robert Balash; many loving nieces and nephews.

Services for Gene will be determined at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

