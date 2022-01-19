HOBART - Earl "Gene" Balash, age 86, of Hobart, passed away peacefully and joined his wife, in everlasting love, on January 17, 2022. Gene owned and operated Balash Towing in Hobart for over 40 years. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a Union Teamster. He will be greatly missed.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; sisters: Sandy Kresho, Janet Aydelotte. He is survived by his daughter-Brenda (Bob) Toby; son, David Balash; brother and best friend, Robert Balash; many loving nieces and nephews.
Services for Gene will be determined at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.