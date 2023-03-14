Oct. 28, 1935 - Mar. 12, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Earl Goldberg, 87, beloved husband and best friend of the late Harriet Barbara Goldberg nee Chase for 63 wonderful years; loving father of Lisa (Kevin) Turner and Dr. Stephen (Rebekah) Goldberg; cherished Papa Earl of Jacob and Dylan Turner and Zayde of Aviva, Gavriel and the late Michael Goldberg; devoted son of the late Louis and Ann Goldberg; dear brother of the late Stewart and Sherman Goldberg; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.

His success as a college baseball player led to a contract offer from the New York Giants. He also enjoyed a six-decade professional career as a civil engineer in Northwest Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chabad of Northwest Indiana, www.chabadnwind.com/donate or Temple Beth-El of Munster, templebethel-munster.org. Private graveside service. Please attend via livestream, Tuesday 12:00 PM. For a link to view the service, shiva or to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, www.shalommemorial.org or (847) 255-3520.