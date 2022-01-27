SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Earl H. Wise, age 59, late of South Holland, IL, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Beloved husband of the late Sandra Wise, (nee Ruffalo); loving father of Antonio (Julianna) Wise; caring grandfather of: Dominic and Mackenzie; dear brother of Elizabeth (David) Arndt. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Anna Wise. He will be dearly missed by his niece, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service Friday, January 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Tuscan Gardens, 601 W. Holbrook Rd., Glenwood, IL. Memorials may be given to a charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - DYER, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.