Nov. 8, 1941 - Mar. 23, 2015
In Loving Memory of Earl Harris Sr. on his 6th Anniversary in Heaven
We think of you in silence and often speak your name. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. You may be out of sight, but you are always, forever in our hearts. You will never be forgotten though on earth you are no more in memory you are with us always. Love always, Wife, Donna & Son, Earl Jr.
