 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earl Harris, Sr.

Earl Harris, Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Earl Harris, Sr.

Nov. 8, 1941 - Mar. 23, 2015

In Loving Memory of Earl Harris Sr. on his 6th Anniversary in Heaven

We think of you in silence and often speak your name. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. You may be out of sight, but you are always, forever in our hearts. You will never be forgotten though on earth you are no more in memory you are with us always. Love always, Wife, Donna & Son, Earl Jr.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts