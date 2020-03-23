Earl Harris Sr.

Earl Harris Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Earl Harris, Sr.

Earl Harris, Sr.

In Loving Memory of Earl L. Harris Sr. on his 5th Anniversary in Heaven

Time heals a broken heart but time can never stop the longing for the loved one gone before. On angel's wings you were taken, but in our hearts you'll stay. In God's light you will rest until we meet again someday.

Love always, Wife,

Donna & Son, Earl Jr.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts