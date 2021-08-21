Earl K. Hessling

Earl was a graduate of Kouts High School and a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from McGill Manufacturing, working as a machinist for 30 years in the Bearing Division. Earl was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, Valparaiso. If you knew Earl, the "Urban Cowboy", well you learned he had multiple degrees in philosophy, quotations, and b.s. and that his family and friends were his life. You would either come and get a hug, a smile, or a handshake. But guaranteed you would not leave without a meal. He was a husband, father, grandpa, brother, and always a friend.