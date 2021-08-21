July 24, 1947 - Aug. 19, 2021
KOUTS, IN - Earl K. Hessling, 74 of Kouts, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born July 24, 1947 in Valparaiso to Joe and Maxine (Arnold) Hessling.
Earl was a graduate of Kouts High School and a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from McGill Manufacturing, working as a machinist for 30 years in the Bearing Division. Earl was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, Valparaiso. If you knew Earl, the "Urban Cowboy", well you learned he had multiple degrees in philosophy, quotations, and b.s. and that his family and friends were his life. You would either come and get a hug, a smile, or a handshake. But guaranteed you would not leave without a meal. He was a husband, father, grandpa, brother, and always a friend.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Priscilla (Knight) Hessling; children: Dana (Doug) Redelman, Amy Johnson, Daniel (Lina) Hessling, Lori Flesvig, Sarah (Ray) Jansma, Sara (Frank) Bokodi, and Heather (Kevin) Gibson; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Darlene Herring and Robert (Julie) Hessling; former wife, Melody Hessling; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul "Bud" Hessling, Shirley Grieger, and Dean Hessling.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 p.m.. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the DAV Chapter 102 of Valparaiso.