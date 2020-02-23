Earl Lewis Schwab

LANSING, IL - Earl Lewis Schwab, age 74 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He is survived by cousins: Jim (Debra), Robert (Sue), Ken, Victor, Arlene, along with numerous other cousins and his loving LARC family. Earl was preceded in death by his parents: Fredrick and Bernice (nee Francus) Schwab and brother: Kenneth L. Schwab.

Earl was a client of LARC in Lansing. He enjoyed reading and movies as well as traveling and talking and showing pictures of his travels. Please make memorial donations on Earl's behalf to LARC, 19043 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438. www.schroederlauer.com

