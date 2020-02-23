LANSING, IL - Earl Lewis Schwab, age 74 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He is survived by cousins: Jim (Debra), Robert (Sue), Ken, Victor, Arlene, along with numerous other cousins and his loving LARC family. Earl was preceded in death by his parents: Fredrick and Bernice (nee Francus) Schwab and brother: Kenneth L. Schwab.