June 28, 1918 - July 26, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - After spending his last days at home with family surrounding him, Earl R. Wilson, Jr. left this home for his heavenly home in the early hours of July 26th.

Born June 28, 1938 to Earl R.Wilson Sr. and Shirley Lorena(Green) Wilson in Narrows, Kentucky he was the eldest of six children. Earl was a loving big brother to his younger brothers and sisters and a hard worker on the family farm. He attended school in Dundee, Kentucky and enjoyed running the hills with cousins and friends when free time permitted.

At the age of 19 he left the family farm and moved north where he was hired by Inland Steel and worked until retiring in 1998 with more than 41 years as a slitter machine operator.

In 1958, on a blind date, he met the love of his life Juanita Louise Hendrick. On April 16th of 1959 he took Juanita as his dear wife of 63 years, changing not only her last name but her life forever. Their address changed a few times in the early years as did their family size, living briefly in Whiting, Old Sunnyside and finally moving into their "forever" home in Hessville in 1970 shortly after the birth of their fourth child.

While working swing shifts, he made time for family, regardless of fatigue. Outings to beaches, parks, air shows and picnics filled in summer days off while building snow forts and sledding were dabbled in during winter months. Family vacations usually took them down south to visit his family in Kentucky.

A self-taught jack of all trades, he spent much of his free time helping family and friends with repairs and projects. Having given his life to Christ at an early age, he took his family to church on Sundays laying the foundation for their faith walks and salvation.

He enjoyed jam sessions with relatives at houses and yards full of extended family. Always a man with a big heart, he answered various distress calls to four generations of family.

His sense of adventure and love of the outdoors, always a country boy at heart, took them on camping trips and fishing excursions, planting gardens and life lessons in self-sufficiency.

As his children became adults and started families of their own, a new passion quickly consumed he and Juanita as they marveled at and took delight in their grandchildren and later their great grandchildren.

Possessing and open and curious mind, he read up on subjects of interest and enjoyed documentaries looking forward to conversations with others on a wide variety of subjects. Always with an easy smile, he was a master storyteller and a debater at heart who not only enjoyed a good joke but could tell one as well.

A wonderful man, adoring husband, father and grandfather who leaves a legacy of love, faith, integrity and embodied values to his family as well as a big hole in their hearts. He was a loyal friend to many, not only bringing the right tool for a job but a good story to share. Known as "June" in Kentucky, "Duke" in the Mills and Earl to the rest, he will be missed by many.

Survived by his wife Juanita, four children Earl R. Wilson III, Yvonne (Doug) Brandner, Douglas (Kathy) Wilson and Jeff Wilson; Mother, Shirley Wilson and sisters Barbara Herman and Judy Reed of Kentucky.

Twelve Grandchildren Amber, Faith, Megan, Sarah, Joseph, Christian, Allison, Katelyn, Rachel, Tyler, Madison, and Lucas. Five great grandchildren Claire, Elliott, Lilly, Alice, and Isabella as well as many in laws, nieces, and nephews.

He joins his father Earl R. Wilson Sr., sister Patricia Ann and brothers Paul Edmond and James Carlton Wilson who preceded him in death.

A memorial visitation will be held DIRECTLY at Fellowship Church Hammond 3425 Orchard Drive, Hammond, IN 46323 on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Joe Best officiating. “His favorite flowers were Gladiolas". For additional information regarding service friends may contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond 219-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.