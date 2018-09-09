HOBART, IN - Earl Wayne 'Bud' Brown, Jr., age 87, of Hobart, passed away September 6, 2018. He was born in Saline County, IL, on May 29, 1931. Earl was an Army Veteran of the Korean war and an assembler at Budd Plant for 32 years. He will be deeply missed. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sons-Dennis and Steven Cooper; grandson, Joshua W. Brown; parents, Earl, Sr., and Lottie; sisters, Virginia Sanders and Wilma Jean Brown, Betty Lou Duffee. He is survived by his children, Earl (Laura) Brown, III, Diane (late Stewart) Barnett, Candy (Rick) Williams, Bernard Cooper, Debbie (Gary) Wright; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother-Roy (Judy) Brown; sister, Jane (Roy) Shuck; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Earl will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m., at BURNS (HOBART). Interment Graceland Cemetery.