Sept. 11, 1946 - May 18, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Earl Wayne Fraley, age 74, of Portage and formerly of Lake Station passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, surrounded by his children. Earl was born to Pat and Vera Fraley in Diamond, KY on September 11, 1946. Earl married his loving wife Shelby on April 30, 1966. Earl is a veteran of the United States Army and a retiree of US. Steel where he served 35 yrs. as a crane operator in the sheet and tin mill. Earl enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing pool and games on his computer.

Earl is survived by his children: James (Mandi) Fraley, Sherry (Ken) Luellman, Vickie (Steven) Ladd and Clyde (Becky) Taylor; 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Bill (Mary) Fraley; sister, Deletha Galka; three brothers-in-law: Ken (Kathy) West, Larry (Judy) West and Billy Simms; two sisters-in-law: Becky Vincent and Brenda (Marion) Iwan; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby (nee West) Fraley; grandson, Jay Fraley; his parents, Pat and Vera Fraley; brother, James Fraley; sister, Starla Simms and two brothers-in-law, Earl (Barb) West, Tom Vincent and four nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com