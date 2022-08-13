Earl Wayne Gabbert

March 28, 1943 - Aug. 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS - Earl Wayne Gabbert, age 79, currently residing in Anderson, passed away at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis on August 11, 2022. He was born on March 28, 1943, in Owensboro, KY to the late Virgil Lee Gabbert and Myrtle (Atkins) Gabbert.

Wayne was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He worked as an electrician for Inland Steel, retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed watching tv, especially racing and westerns. He was friendly, talkative, did not know a stranger. He was positive, upbeat, and loving. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Daisy (Cave) Gabbert; children: Greg (Cathy) and Nathan (Stephanie); grandchildren: Marissa, Pierce, Dana, and Aubrey; siblings: Judy Williams, Sherlene Gabbert, and Charlotte Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents listed above; and siblings: Ray, Russell, Max, Gerald, and Cecil Gabbert.

Cremation was chosen through Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service - Anderson and no services will be held.