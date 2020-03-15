CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Earline Harris (nee Julkes), age 85, of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

Survivors two sons, John Harris, Jr. and Michael (Kim) Harris, Sr.; one daughter, Michelle Harris Landrum; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Minnie Thompson and Cynthia Walker; two brothers, Arthur Julkes and Leon (Daisy) Julkes, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, John Harris, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder St., East Chicago. Rev. George W.C. Walker, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mark AME Zion Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Harris family during their time of loss.