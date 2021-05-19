 Skip to main content
Early Collins

Early Collins worked at Lever Brothers for 36 years. He was an avid sports fan covering all sports from golf to basketball. Throughout his life he was a faithful member at Jerusalem Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing, loving wife of 63 years, Essie Collins, along with a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be sorely missed.

Memorial service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1741 Fillmore St., Gary, the Rev. Isaac Culver Jr. officiating. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/jmbcgary/. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing are required.

