Early Collins
Early Collins worked at Lever Brothers for 36 years. He was an avid sports fan covering all sports from golf to basketball. Throughout his life he was a faithful member at Jerusalem Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing, loving wife of 63 years, Essie Collins, along with a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be sorely missed.
Memorial service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1741 Fillmore St., Gary, the Rev. Isaac Culver Jr. officiating. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/jmbcgary/. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing are required.