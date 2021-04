Early Collins worked at Lever Brothers for 36 years. He was an avid sports fan covering all sports from golf to basketball. Throughout his life he was a faithful member at Jerusalem Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends and leaves to mourn his loving wife of 63 years, Essie Collins; daughter, Etta Kay Collins; along with a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be planned later.