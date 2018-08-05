Earneaze Jackson (née Garrett) passed away at St. Catherine's Hospital on July 31, 2018 in East Chicago, Indiana at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her parents Lillie and Elgie Garrett; son Roger Jackson; siblings Edward Garrett, Warner Garrett, Earnest Garrett, and Yolanda Stigger.
Earneaze is survived by her children: Cuba (Lynn) Jackson Jr. of Merrillville, IN, Dorcus King, Doreen Jackson, Jonathan Jackson of East Chicago, IN, Marian Jackson of Raleigh, NC, and Patricia (James) Officer of Indianapolis, IN; her grandchildren: Jasmine Jackson, Tameka Jackson, Tiana Jackson, Cuba Jackson III, Courtney (Troy) Spates, Lauren Jackson, Sierra (Robert) Northern, Jamal Jackson, Benjamin Jackson, Jonah Jackson, Angela (Harry) Taylor, Shawnda King, Ashley King, James Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Jr., LaToya Jackson, Megan (Kironde) Hearn, Jade Thomas, Jessika Officer, Joi Officer, James Officer IV, Judah Officer, and a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:00a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 6850 Northcote Hammond, IN 46320. Brother Francis will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Earneaze's life. Condolences can be sent to Divinity Funeral Home. The family would like to thank caregivers, friends and family who supported Earneaze during her time of transition.