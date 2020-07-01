× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ed 'Little Super' Drzewiecki

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Ed "Little Super" Drzewiecki, 71, of Schererville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Formerly of Chicago's South Side, Ed is survived by his wife, Monica (nee Karwatka, Hayes), of Schererville; sons, Eric Hayes and Jim Drzewiecki (Meghan); grandchildren, Brandon and Michelle Hayes and Sophie and Sarah Drzewiecki; extended grandchildren, Nadine and Luz Batista. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Lottie (nee Kubiak), and brother, Bob "Big Super."

Ed was an active member of Saint Michael's Church in Schererville, an avid sports enthusiast, and a man who was always dedicated to family. He enjoyed sharing experiences with his loved ones. Friday night date nights with Monica was a tradition. He regularly competed in a NASCAR pool with Eric. He would travel long distances just to watch Jim play and coach soccer. As his sons and grandchildren lived far away, he was blessed to be an "adopted grandfather" to Nadine and Luz, who would regularly come by and spend time with him.

He could entertain his friends and family with his sense of humor and able story telling. He loved fishing, cruise ships, and most of all, the Chicago White Sox. He was always determined to make sure the swimming pool was as clear and blue as possible just so others could enjoy it.