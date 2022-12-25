Ed Musselman

Ed was a member of the Masonic Lodge #166 F & AM. He attended Newberry Grade School until the 8th Grade and finished at Switz City Central High School, where he held the pole vault record for years. He graduated from Indiana State University in December of 1961. Ed was a school teacher for 43 years, most recently at Munster High School in Indiana. In 1999, Ed was inducted into the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame, compiling a record of 413-78. He loved everything golf, and his faculty peers and students were his family.