Eda (Danese) Mannarelli

CROWN POINT, IN - Eda Mannarelli, nee Danese, cherished wife and devoted mother, peacefully died the morning of May 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's in Crown Point, IN. Eda, age 93, and living husband Enea, age 99, both born in a small village in Italy, southeast of Rome, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 2, 2019.
Born on July 29, 1926, she was one of five daughters of Angela Pallotto and Leonardo Danese. She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Maria Danese, Petronilla Weir and Bruna Danese and survived by her sister, Bianca Danese.
Eda was dedicated to her four children: Emilia (Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret Radlowski) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar and Andrew Mannarelli, and a proud Nonna to four grandsons, Charles Crawford, Matthew Crawford, Vincent Mannarelli and Marko Konar and three great grandchildren, Ellis, Emilia and Charles Crawford.
Eda and Enea immigrated to the United States after World War II and settled in the South Side of Chicago. Retiring to Kingman, Arizona in 1985, they returned to the Chicago land area after 25 years.
Committed to her faith, family and friends, daily prayers and preparing and serving a bountiful table were her priorities. Sewing, gardening, and listening to opera and Italian music were some of her favorite pastimes. Eda was a servant of the Legion of Mary and the ministry of the Belles at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona.
The family has chosen to have a private service on May 21, 2020. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family will send all donations to the Legion of Mary at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook on our website to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.SMITSFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.