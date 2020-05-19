Eda (Danese) Mannarelli

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Eda Mannarelli, nee Danese, cherished wife and devoted mother, peacefully died the morning of May 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's in Crown Point, IN. Eda, age 93, and living husband Enea, age 99, both born in a small village in Italy, southeast of Rome, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 2, 2019.

Born on July 29, 1926, she was one of five daughters of Angela Pallotto and Leonardo Danese. She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Maria Danese, Petronilla Weir and Bruna Danese and survived by her sister, Bianca Danese.

Eda was dedicated to her four children: Emilia (Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret Radlowski) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar and Andrew Mannarelli, and a proud Nonna to four grandsons, Charles Crawford, Matthew Crawford, Vincent Mannarelli and Marko Konar and three great grandchildren, Ellis, Emilia and Charles Crawford.

Eda and Enea immigrated to the United States after World War II and settled in the South Side of Chicago. Retiring to Kingman, Arizona in 1985, they returned to the Chicago land area after 25 years.