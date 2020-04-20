× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eddie Green, 100, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Munster, IN, and Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. In his youth in Gary, IN, Eddie was a band captain, baton twirler, and clarinet player, leading his marching band in parades and events, to the pride of his siblings Sylvia, Phil and Richard. His energy and good humor won him many friends throughout his life.

In 1947, Eddie met and married his bride Lillian Moskovitz. From the beginning, Eddie and Lillian expanded their immediate family to include Lillian's younger siblings Don and Eva, whom he treated like his own children, and mother Rose Moskovitz. Their family expanded again with the birth of Linda and Robert. Eddie and Lillian's marriage of 62 years was an inspiration to many, filled with respect, devotion and affection. Eddie was a true mensch who loved helping people and worked on many philanthropic projects.

Eddie and Lillian started working in the grocery business side by side. From humble beginnings, they thrived in their work. Eddie and his partners Abe Roth, Sheldon Block, Nate Zweig and David Weiss found great satisfaction growing the grocery business including Buy Low Supermarkets and Parkview to sixteen stores.