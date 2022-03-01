HAMMOND, IN - Eddie P. Lewis "Tall Paul", age 76, of Hammond, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Community Hospital in Munster.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marsha Lewis; two sons: Eddie D. Lewis and Damon K. Lewis, Sr.; one daughter, Karla D. Lewis; six grandchildren: Ashley, Antonette, Anthony, Sean, Brian and Damon, Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Proceeded in death by mother, Curtysen Lewis.

Private services were held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Lewis family during their time of loss.