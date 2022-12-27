Aug. 31, 1958 - Dec. 20, 2022

ERIE, PA - Edermindo Martinez Estrella, age 64, of Erie, PA, known as "OG," passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, peacefully with his loving wife and children by his side. He was born on August 31, 1958, to Tomas Estrella and Gloria Martinez in Gary, IN.

Ed was an avid sports fan of all Chicago Sports Teams while also loving the Las Vegas Raiders. He played softball for ten years of his life. Ed worked in Gary, IN, at US Steel for some years and was a foreman at EMI in Erie. His favorite hobby was fishing at Presque Isle State Park while listening to his Salsa Music.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Tomas Estrella; grandson, Michael Tucker III; and stepfather, Mariano Rodriguez. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 34 years, Nena Hudson; honorary daughter, Salena Gavin; daughters: Tasha (Raphael) Peterson, Nadine (Valentino) Delgado, and Tanya (Michael) Tucker; son, Sgt. Maj. Mindo (Theresa) Estrella; grandchildren: Raphael Jr., Armani and Destiny Peterson, Brittany and Sylvia Delgado, Geanna and Jayden Tucker, and Mindo Jr., Alfred and Juan Jose Estrella; lifelong friend, Grisel "India" Estrella; mother, Gloria Rodriguez; brothers: Mariano Luyando and Santos Irizarry; sisters: Kathy Aleman, Mercedes Malaves, Gloria Luyando and Maria Maldonado; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ed was the type of person who would stop to help anybody. He had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew him.

At the family's request, private arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Condolences may be sent to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com.