August 22, 1948 - June 27, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Edgar "Greg" Peters, 72, of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. He is survived by: loving friend and caretaker Antionette J. Sherman, goddaughter Alexandra V. Sherman, friends Richard Henry and Barbara Echterling, son James (Consuela) Peters, daughters Jennifer Peters Haley (Kevin), and Jacquelyn (Bob) Peters, grandchildren Madighan Haley, Benjamin Nevroske, Spencer Peters and Max Corey brother Timothy Peters, sister Linda Williams, and several nieces and nephews.

Greg was a Hammond Police Dept. Detective for 30 years. He was a retiree of Keil Chemical Company of Hammond, IN, a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict (Army) and received the Purple Heart.

Greg enjoyed his retirement in Monticello, Indiana working some part time jobs and enjoying his free time with his long time girlfriend Janet Garcia (deceased).

Greg loved animals, so in his memory all donations preferred toward Hammond Animal Control.

Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 pm with a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Keith Virus officiating. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.