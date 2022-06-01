Edgar Kenneth Leep

Aug. 8, 1933 - May 29, 2022

HIGHLAND - Edgar Kenneth Leep, age 88, of Highland, IN went on to Glory on May 29, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Leep; and his children: Nick (Jeanette) Leep, Ed K Leep II, Bill Leep, Fred Leep, Chris (Jason) Stegink and Elizabeth Leep; and his 13 grandchildren: Nick, Joshua (Cara), Adam, Rachel, Noah, Ken (Tracy), Jessica and Tom Leep, Braydon Fritzsche, Nolan, Elizabeth, Clara and Davis Stegink; and three great-grandchildren: Freddy, Sam and Ash Leep. Ken is also survived by his sister and brother: Joyce VanDerMolen and Bruce (Mary) Leep.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Nicholas and Hilda Leep; and his brother, Barton Leep; and sister, Jean VanWeelden; and his daughters-in-law: Lori and Nancy Leep. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visitation Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Faith Church Highland, 8910 Grace St Highland, IN. Visitation will also be Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Faith Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Sytsma officiating. Private family burial to follow at Hope Cemetery.

Ken's faith inspired a lifelong commitment to service for the community. He was an Army Veteran, he served as president of the school board for Highland Christian School, was a longtime elder at Hammond Christian Reformed Church and was an active Kiwanis member for over 50 years. Ken was a lifelong employee and owner of Pleasant View Dairy and one of the founders of the Bank of Highland, later Sand Ridge Bank. Ken's love of hunting took him all over the world and he and Barbara enjoyed many sunsets in Africa together. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Memorial donations may be made to Highland Christian School.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com