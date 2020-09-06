× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edie Henry

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY TWIN SISTER, EDIE HENRY ON OUR 83RD BIRTHDAY.

You're always in my heart and always in my mind.

Love you so much and miss you forever, Ethel (Roy)