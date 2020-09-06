Return to homepage ×
Edie Henry
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY TWIN SISTER, EDIE HENRY ON OUR 83RD BIRTHDAY.
You're always in my heart and always in my mind.
Love you so much and miss you forever, Ethel (Roy)
