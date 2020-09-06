 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edie Henry

Edie Henry

{{featured_button_text}}
Edie Henry

Edie Henry

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY TWIN SISTER, EDIE HENRY ON OUR 83RD BIRTHDAY.

You're always in my heart and always in my mind.

Love you so much and miss you forever, Ethel (Roy)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts