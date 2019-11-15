{{featured_button_text}}
Edith "Edee" J. Gratto

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edith "Edee" J. Gratto, age 88 of Merrillville, was called by the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. Edith is survived by her loving children, Mary Lou (Lawrence) Zygmunt and Steven (Deborah) Gratto; precious grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas, Jacob and Lauren; dear sister, Joyce (Raymond) Zimm; numerus nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, George Fiebelkorn. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl J. Gratto; parents, Otto and Olga Niemi; and brother Ralph Niemi.

Edith was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She sold Tupperware for over 40 years and volunteered as a "Pink Lady" for Methodist Southlake Hospital. She was also part of American Legion Auxiliary # 430, member of Hobart Elks Lodge and dedicated member of the Merrillville Garden Club.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00–6:00 PM with a service at 6:00 PM with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

