VALPARAISO - Edith "Edie" Major, 95 of Valparaiso, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born January 8, 1927, in Erin, TN, to the late Mabel (Crowe) Beechum. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and tending to her flowers. Edie also loved animals and took care of the feral cats in her neighborhood.

On March 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, Edie married John Joseph Major who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by their daughter, Ginny (Steve) Davis of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Kristi (Matt) Riley and Scott (Megan) Davis; and great-grandchildren: Cory and Clara Davis, and Jake and Brianna Riley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Wisdom.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakeshore Paws.