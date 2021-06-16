Edith Holliway (Turner)

July 3, 1931 — May 23, 2021

WHEATFIELD — Edith Holliway (Turner), 89, of Wheatfield, was called Home to be with the Lord and Savior and to be reunited with her brothers and sisters. She passed away in her home home surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by late husband, William Holliway, and survived by daughter, Patricia Yankauskas (Horne); granddaughter, Jennifer (Thomas) Vines (Boncela); great-grandson, Christian Brunski; and many nieces and nephews.

Edith devoted her life to serving the Lord and caring for her family. Edith had an unwavering faith in God and was a lifetime member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in DeMotte. As per family wishes, cremation rites have been chosen, and a celebration of life will be held on June 19, 2021, at 11 AM at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 1317 15th St. SE, DeMotte, Indiana 46310, with Pastor James Clark officiating.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.