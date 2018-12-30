CROWN POINT, IN - Edith J. Means (nee Genin), age 96, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Edith is survived by her son: Jay (Jane) Means III; grandsons: Jay (Kelly) Means IV and Josh (Mindy) Means; granddaughter: Simone (Phil Herzog) Means; step-granddaughter: Cheryl (Jesse) Brill; and seven great-grandchildren: Jake, Kyle, Madelyn Edith, Jasmine, Alexis, Dominick and David.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband: Jay Means Jr.
Edith was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Alter and Rosary Society. She retired from Morton Salt in Chicago.
Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT. A private memorial service will be held.