Edith N. Dakich (copy)

Edith N. Dakich

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Edith N. Dakich, age 88, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021. She is survived by sons: Peter (Karen) Dakich, Mark Dakich and David (Melissa) Dakich; grandchildren: Julia Dakich, James Dakich, and Christopher Dakich; brother-in-law Roderic Daniels; sister-in-law Sandra North; and many devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years Milan Dakich, her father Edward North, mother Lois Connally North, and brother Ned North, sister Martha Daniels and brother-in-law Monchillo Dakich.

Edith graduated from Peru High School in 1951, and earned a Bachelors degree from Indiana State University and a Master's degree from Purdue University. She worked as an English teacher at Andrean High School for over thirty years. Previous to teaching at Andrean, Edith taught in the Gary Public Schools.

Edith was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Lake County Public Library from 2005 to 2017 and served as President of the Board in 2015. She was an active member of philanthropic and professional development organizations including PEO and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Edith was a long-standing member of Merrillville United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Crown Point and was active in the United Methodist Women's group.