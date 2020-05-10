× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER, IN - Edith (Stouwie) Hanneman, age 97 of Dyer, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the youngest and last surviving of seven siblings: Edward (Jennie) Stouwie, John Stouwie, Julius Stowie, Hattie Decker, Martha Buursema, and infant sister Edith Stouwie. Edith is survived by nieces and nephews: Kenneth (Marge) Stouwie, Roger (Delores) Stouwie, Shirley VanDyken, John Decker, Eileen (Decker) Swatkowski, Don Decker, Lenore (Albert) Vander Meer, Janice (Randy) Bode, Edward (Mary) Stouwie, Joanne (Gys) Van Baren, and Sharon Derks. Also surviving are numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services for Edith will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Due to Covid it is requested to limit your visit with the family. Edith will be laid to rest in Mount Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Edith's name to Mid-America Reformed Seminary, 229 Seminary Dr., Dyer, IN 46311. The service will be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/results?search_query=oak+glen+urc+youtube