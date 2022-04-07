Edmond B. Williams, Jr.

August 12, 1943 - April 4, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Edmond Brady Williams Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at age 78. A resident of Valparaiso, IN since 2010, he was born on August 12, 1943, in Charlotte, NC, to E. Brady Williams Sr. and Jetta King Williams. He attended school in Spartanburg, SC, Duke University, and earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of North Carolina. He married his wife, Elizabeth Wilson Williams on September 9, 1967.

Brady enjoyed a long career as a professor of organic chemistry at the University of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN. He was adored by his students who came for yearly barbeques at the house, and he was a regular attendant at all St. Kate's sporting events. Liz and Brady retired to Valparaiso in 2010. He was a member of the Duneland Photo Club, and Kiwanis where he worked the corn roast and pancake breakfasts. Brady loved sports, especially basketball, and was an advocate of women's education and sports. He loved the mountains and imparted a great love of nature and the National Parks to his family. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family in Charlotte, NC and at the beach in Sunset, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth: daughter, Jennifer (Dave) Leckie of Downers Grove, IL; son, Richard (Nina Lanza) Williams of Los Alamos, NM; brothers, Mike (Carol) Williams of Charlotte, NC, Dave (Lucy) Williams of Spartanburg, SC, and Bob (Karen) Williams of Cincinnati, OH, and his sister, Nancy (Ben) Durham of Charlotte, NC and their families; and three grandchildren, Amber, Joe, and Tycho. He was a kind and generous man, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to Cornell Lab of Ornithology at the following link, https://give.birds.cornell.edu/page/87895/donate/Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.