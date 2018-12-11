SCHERERVILLE, IN - Edmund 'Ed' J. Karwatka, age 82 of Schererville, formerly of Crown Point, passed away December 9, 2018. He served in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school. Ed worked at U.S. Steel South Works and retired from The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Construction Inspector. He was active in the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. Ed was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Parish, Merrillville, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He enjoyed spending his spare time on the family farm with his children, grandchildren, nephews, and extended family. Ed loved to travel with his wife, especially to Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; parents, Stanley and Sophie Karwatka; sister, Joan Pierce.
Ed is survived by his children, Mickey (Kevin) Taylor, Joyce (Mark) Bohannon, Dan (D.J.) Karwatka, and Paul (Julie) Karwatka; grandchildren,Brian, Alex, and Olivia. Friends may visit with Ed's family on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Parish, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville. There will be an additional visitation on Friday from 9:30 a.m. directly at church until the time of service. Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Share Foundation, PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN., 46371 or Unity Hospice of NWI LLC, 8407 Virginia St., Merrillville, IN., 46410.