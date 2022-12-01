June 14, 1959 - Nov. 28, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Edmund "Eddie" M. Kulesa, Jr., age 63, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Eddie is survived by his longtime girlfriend for over 20 years, Mona Christman; parents: Edmund and Joan Kulesa; siblings: James (Joanette) Kulesa, Kathleen (Warren) Miedema, Robert Kulesa; aunt and Godmother, Marlene (Don) McCoin; aunts, Sharon (late Raymond) Kulesa, Betty (late Joseph) Kulesa;and his nephews, great nieces, and many loving cousins.

Eddie was preceded in death by his Godfather, Raymond Kulesa; and many aunts and uncles.

Eddie worked as a mechanic for the Maintenance Department of Lakes of Four Seasons and volunteered as a fireman there in the past. In his previous career, he was an accomplished cabinet maker at Bolhuis Custom Woodworking for over 25 years. Eddie enjoyed off road ATV rides and roller-skating which is where he got the nickname "rubberlegs".

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at GESEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.

Interment to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Visit Eddie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.