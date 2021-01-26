 Skip to main content
Edmund J. Devitt

VALPARAISO, IN - Edmund J. Devitt, age 92, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Papa and will be sorely missed. Ed was preceded in death by his mother and father: Mildred and Ed Devitt; two brothers: Ross and Paul; and sister-in-law, Karen. He is survived by his loving wife, of 67 years, Theresa; daughter, Karen (Jim) Meinert; grandsons and their families: Jimmy (Sarah), Alyssa, Ayiana, Amaia, Max, Gio, Michael (Kristin), Benjamin, Nicholas (Nicole), Natalee, Mackenzie, Ryan (Lauren) Marshall, Carson, and Burke; brother-in law, John Bellino Jr.

Ed retired from USS Sheet and Tin division after 39 years, and the Town of Merrillville. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1947, and a graduate of Indiana University Northwest. Ed was actively involved with the Gary Sheet and Tin credit union as past president. Funeral services will be private. Burns Funeral Home (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

