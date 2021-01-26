VALPARAISO, IN - Edmund J. Devitt, age 92, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Papa and will be sorely missed. Ed was preceded in death by his mother and father: Mildred and Ed Devitt; two brothers: Ross and Paul; and sister-in-law, Karen. He is survived by his loving wife, of 67 years, Theresa; daughter, Karen (Jim) Meinert; grandsons and their families: Jimmy (Sarah), Alyssa, Ayiana, Amaia, Max, Gio, Michael (Kristin), Benjamin, Nicholas (Nicole), Natalee, Mackenzie, Ryan (Lauren) Marshall, Carson, and Burke; brother-in law, John Bellino Jr.