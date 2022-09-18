Edmund Mackowiak

HIGHLAND, IN - Edmund (Ed) Mackowiak, age 87, of Highland, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Ed (Nancy) Mackowiak, Della (Joe) Dickey, and Tom (Debbie) Mackowiak; grandchildren: Joe Dickey, Alex Dickey, Kelsey (Matthew) Handy, and Zachary (Aarika) Mackowiak; and sister, Lorraine Stevens. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geri; parents, Bart and Minnie Mackowiak; and brother, Jerry.

Ed grew up in East Chicago and served in Korea as a radio operator spending much of his time near the front lines.

After the service, Ed spent 37 years with Blaw-Knox Foundry, finishing as a production scheduler. After retirement, he kept busy with various part-time jobs and volunteering at Our Lady of Grace Parish where he was a parishioner. Ed was also a proud member of Club Ki-Yowga and loved spending time fishing and relaxing at Leatherwood Lake near Rockville, IN.

Friends are invited to join the family on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home in Highland, 2828 Highway Ave. from 2:00 until 6:30 with a prayer service at 6:30.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Cancer Society. www.fagenmiller.com