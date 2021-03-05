Edmund R. Lelito

June 21, 1924 — March 1, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Edmund R. Lelito, 96, of Highland, IN, passed away on March 1, 2021. Ed is survived by his wife, Gerry, of 68 years; sons, Richard (Janika) Lelito and Robert (Linda) Lelito; daughters, Linda (David) Banas, Christine (Mark) Michelin and Michelle (Michael) Riffle; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and sister, Helen (Late John) Shebesh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sophie Lelito, and brother, Leonard (late Genevieve).

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday March 7, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, and also on Monday March 8, 2021, from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with Mass following with Father Mike Yadron celebrating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. Mr. Lelito was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Ushers Club, Seniors, Holy Name Society, altar servers, and Carmelite Lay-Board.

He was also in WWII 80th Inf. Div. and 1950-1951 Korean service. He was a member of VFW Post 2697, American Legion Post 16, and Knights of Columbus Council 8082. Edmund was awarded the Bronze Star medal, 4 ETO Bronze Campaign Stars, and Operation Overlord medal from the French government. During the Korean War he was awarded three Bronze Campaign Stars, the Korean Presidential and United Nation Citation medals. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude would be appreciated. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.